The new Spotify feature that is driving all its users crazy

All users of Spotify They found a surprise on their profiles when they opened their accounts on the streaming music platform. The company has launched ‘Only you‘, a new campaign in which the platform claims that “nobody listens like you”.

‘Only You’ by Spotify it provides us with a visual experience in which we can take a look at our playing habits. In addition, it not only allows us to know which are our most listened to artists or albums, but also gives the possibility of creating personalized playlists based on our tastes.

From the main tab of the application, any registered user of the platform can access this option. Through some slides in storie format of Instagram, Spotify It lets you know what you usually listen to and how you do it.

‘Only you’, the new Spotify feature

Also, as if this were not enough, it makes you a musical horoscope. Something that, without a doubt, has revolutionized all the registered users of the platform, who have begun to share on social networks the result.

In order to access the results, you must have the latest version of the application downloaded on your mobile device. Then, you just have to click on the card that appears in yellow and with the holder ‘Only you‘engraved on it.