the new sports SUV takes shape

Hyundai puts an unprecedented N sports version to the test in the new generation of the Tucson. Here you have the keys to the new SUV, whose main rivals would be the Cupra Ateca.

June 2, 2021 (11:20 CET)

In 2022, Hyundai could make the sporty N version of the Tucson SUV a reality

Released to the market at the end of 2020, the Fourth generation Hyundai Tucson midsize SUV has been expanding significantly. Versions of 150 hp gasoline and 115 hp diesel, have been complemented by variants with 150 hp mild-hybrid MHEV light microhybridization (petrol) and 136 hp 1.6 CRDI MHEV diesel, in addition to the variant Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI HEV 230 hp and of the 265 hp 1.6 T-GDI PHEV plug-in hybrid version. Well, in the next few months it may be confirmed for the European market of a unique and attractive sports variant with the designation N.

During the last days, a camouflaged vehicle prototype with a silhouette and certain design details reminiscent of the current Hyundai Tucson has been the subject of debate in many Internet forums and blogs specialized in motoring. According to the sources consulted by this means, said model being tested would correspond to the new Tucson N, with a series of sporty accents and other aesthetic details that testify that it is not a completely “conventional” SUV …

New N Line version in the Hyundai Tucson range

If this probable comes true Tucson N (its market debut should occur in 2022)It would not be the first time that the South Korean firm Hyundai opted for a sports SUV, since it has recently started the commercialization of the also attractive and smaller Kona N.

As to Tucson N 2022 technical data, at the moment there is no official information in this regard, but various sources anticipate that the final production model could yield a maximum power of about 340 hp and outstanding performance, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just under 6 seconds. With these preliminary and not definitive numbers, one of the rivals in the market would be the Cupra Ateca 300 CV, without forgetting, of course, the 320 hp VW Tiguan R. Within the premium brands, Mercedes AMG GLA 35 4Matic Y BMW X2 M35i, both with maximum powers of 306 hp, could also be shown as alternatives to the Tucson N, although yes, at higher prices.

For the moment, this is all we can tell you about this promising and attractive Tucson N 2022, a model that will surely make people talk about sports car fans. We will continue to inform …