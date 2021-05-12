the new sports car will be released in June

VW has unveiled the first sketches of the updated Polo GTI, the sports version of the popular utility, which will be officially unveiled next June.

The countdown to him premiere of the renewed VW Polo GTI 2021 has already started. The German brand has just unveiled the first sketches and new data of the update of its sports version. According to the most recent official information, its world presentation will take place at the end of June.

A few weeks ago, the German firm based in Wolfsburg unveiled the main lines of the “civilized range” of the Polo 2021 and in a few weeks it will be his turn GT sports variantI, which is sure to adopt many of the new design features that the utility has just released. Other changes that are expected is the leap forward in lighting, digitization, connectivity and security technologies, which will make the the next Polo GTI is getting closer to the Golf GTI.

According to Volkswagen, the renewed delivery of its sports utility will inherit the essence on a technical level and also on an aesthetic level of the GTI saga. The outgoing model will continue with the “Traditional recipe” based primarily on a model “high-torque front-wheel drive, dynamically tuned sports chassis and expressive design”, according to initial data provided by the German manufacturer. All that “cocktail” of features will help you “stand out from the crowd”.

The VW Polo GTI 2021, according to our illustrator Schulte

The official sketch published by 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI show a design advance with clear inspiration in the Golf GTI 8. In this way, the front area features a different grille pattern than the regular variants, with a red border at the bottom, a GTI emblem on the right side and a bumper with two fog lights flanking the central air intake. On the other hand, at first glance it appears that the side skirts are bulkier and the roof-mounted spoiler appears to be slightly larger as well. Likewise, model-specific wheels as well as new paint finishes are also expected to be introduced.

Regarding the inside, At the moment there are neither images, nor sketches nor official data available, although everything indicates that there will be front seats with additional lateral reinforcements and tartan upholstery, GTI logos on the steering wheel and the gear selector, and probably revised graphics both For the infotainment display as well as the digital display on the instrument panel behind the steering wheel.

Those responsible for the brand ensure that the new model will offer a sportier driving dynamics compared to the rest of the family. In this way, the Polo GTI 2021 will probably have a stiffer suspension, lower body position and an improved brake system. On a mechanical level, the 2.0 TSI four-cylinder engine should continue to be offered with a power that should be 200 hp and a maximum torque of about 320 Nm.

At the moment, this is all that we can advance you from the update of the sports version of the utility. The Hyundai i20 N Y Ford Fiesta ST they already expect it.