Sony just introduced new headphones designed for sports. It is the WF-SP800N, a wireless bet that comes to renew the WF-SP700N improving both in terms of sound quality and in capital points such as autonomy.

So let’s take a look at the characteristics of these WF-SP800N, headphones designed for sports activity without giving up on the way to active noise cancellation or a battery with a few hours of life.

So are the Sony WF-SP800N

Sony has introduced its new in-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. It is a proposal Waterproof and sweat, with IP55 classification. The brand highlights that they can even be washed after a sport session in which we have sweated a lot. At the design level, they have a small ring that provides support to the ear and, although they are not small, their size is relatively restrained.

Sony headphones are able to detect the type of activity we are doing to adapt the sound

Regarding active noise cancellation, it is mixed with the sound control modes themselves. I mean the headphones adapt the sound based on what we are doing (running, walking, traveling), to adapt the ambient sound to those circumstances.

At the autonomy level, these headphones promise 9 hours of autonomy without using the box and another 9 if we use it. In other words, a total of 18 hours of autonomy accompanied by the box. Could not miss the fast charge, which promises up to 1 hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

There was no shortage of touch controls to play, pause or skip songs, through two small panels integrated into the body of the headphones. In the same way we have integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, to be able to execute orders from them. These new WF-SP800N will be available from July in Spain in the colors black, white and blue. Its approximate price will be 200 euros.

