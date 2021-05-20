The new Smart advances its immediate future in these teasers. Do you like it?

Renewed or die. It is a vital maxim that throughout the history of the automotive sector they have had to follow many signatures. Those who did not want to, or could, faced a black future that, on many other occasions, ended up taking its toll on them and sending them to the cemetery. This is what he is experiencing Smart. Yes, because this mythical firm, which emerged from the collaboration between Daimler AG and Swatch, does not finish finding its place.

To put it in some way, we are facing one of the most “intelligent” and “conflictive” firms in recent years. The reason for cataloging it in this way lies in the inability to make it profitable. For this reason Daimler AG partnered with Geely and broke off his collaboration with Renault. Now his future is in China and the large volume electric. And here is the first copy of the model that, if all goes well, will debut in September.

Smart will put aside its origins to grow and launch an electric SUV

Some time ago we told you that Smart was working on new projects. Gone will be the ForTwo and ForFour that have given them so many joys and sorrows. They do not seem to work in the market, at least as it is raised today. For this reason, Daimler AG and Geely have “hatched” a plan that should put it at the forefront. The first step has been to create, from scratch, a new modular platform for pure electrics.

Second they have focused on meeting customer demands. So they have not thought much about it and have devised an SUV that, for the first time, show in these teasers. The images are not very clear, but there are two that show the basic design lines that this vehicle will follow. Talking, for the moment, of its size is a bit risky, but we are already advancing that it will exceed four meters to enter the segment B-SUV.

According to rumors, Smart could present its new SUV in September

To announce the publication of these teasers, the German firm has used its official Twitter account. If we take a look at the message that accompanies them we can read …

The Shape of Things to Come: Here’s a never-before-seen glimpse of the next chapter of the Smart brand. You will see the new concept in September at IAA Mobility in Munich! »

As indicated, the launch of this concept will take place in the framework of the next Munich Motor Show. If nothing prevents it, the next september and it will be then when we know all the technical details. However, you do not have to be a lynx to know that they are going for the Mini Countryman and all those who play in the premium segment. It will be necessary to see if it manages to penetrate, although with China at its feet it will be a success.

We are convinced that we will have new news very soon. Patience gentlemen …

Source – Smart by Twitter