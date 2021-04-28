The new Skoda Fabia shows more design details in these sketches

The new generation of Skoda Fabia is getting closer and closer. Those responsible for the Czech firm are very impatient with his arrival and the communication campaign that they have mounted makes this noticeable. With the first teaser, which announced his birth, we knew it would be a reality shortly. Within days they released a series of spy photos in which we could see several “mules” loaded with camouflage. Finally, the debut date.

The fact is that still we do not know on what day the presentation event will take place, but less and less is missing. To liven up this wait, those responsible for the Mladá Boleslas house have published a series of official sketches. In them we can see how the design code of the little Skoda Fabia. Of course, we cannot forget that we are facing mere recreations so changes could still come to the final version.

The new installment of the Skoda Fabia looks more mature and muscular

The design of the current Skoda Fabia, although flirtatious, it has become outdated compared to the rest of the models that make up the range of the Czech manufacturer. His rivals, moreover, have evolved exponentially and this has made him lose his rhythm in the sales lists of half the world. But that will change with the new generation And these sketches are proof that it will catch up, outperforming even highly sought after rivals.

Just take a look at the first image to see that the front of the new Skoda Fabia is “sharper” than the current one. The optics bring it closer to the image that the recent Scala premiered or that outlined the new Octavia, yes, they provide an extra touch of dynamism. The grill, for its part, looks more marked thanks to the edge that outlines it on the outside. The bumper has simple lines, in contrast to the vertical lines of the new hood.

Related article:

The new generation of Skoda Fabia already has an official date for its debut

The side view is simpler, although it has elements that energize its imprint. It stands out, with respect to previous generations, descending roof line. It is true that you will not lose your “family” side and for this the MQB-A0 platform will play a relevant role. Above all, to offer a cabin with generous space. As a complement there are some oversized alloy wheels, although we know that they will not reach the series.

Finally we must mention its behind. There are no images (or rather sketches) of the complete plane, but there is one that shows the physiognomy and arrangement of its optics. In this fourth installment, he will abandon the vertical position of the previous ones to follow the aesthetic path of his older brothers. Now, in addition, they have LED technology and daytime running light. In addition, the sketches feature a very attractive diamond decoration.

If the production version It looks like the one in these sketches. This is a bestseller. We will have to cross our fingers, because it could happen as with the Scala and lose that charm. Let’s hope the same story will not be repeated …

Source – Skoda