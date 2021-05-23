The new Skoda ENYAQ iV Coupé reappears with almost uncovered prototypes

At Discover! Thus they have hunted one of the prototypes of the new Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé while it was in a recharging station next to a second unit under tests covered with a tarp. The moment they have used to take the most revealing spy photo of the second electric SUV, which will arrive in 2022.

We haven’t seen a prototype of the new Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé. The Czech company had them in a safe place after spending a few months shooting, which was an indication that the company from the Czech Republic was already prepared for its world debut. However, this spy photo shows that the manufacturer is in the pre-production stages, with the new zero-emission SUV practically uncovered.

Hunted during a technical stop to recharge the battery, the second model in the brand’s new range of electrics, appears virtually uncovered, revealing the design and details of the front. The sharp headlamps are perfectly visible, in addition to the attractive shapes of the front bumper. But it is the back that presents the most vinyl. Although the lateral shape is clearly visible, the fixed rear glass remains covered, while the light clusters are hidden under a film special, which will retain the distinctive Skoda.

The new Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé poses in a spy photo almost uncovered

The new Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé, which will be presented in the coming weeks, will offer the attractive image previewed by the Skoda Vision iV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and that was a turning point for the brand when it received the green light for production almost immediately given the great reception among the public attending the great Swiss fair.

A model with a wide length that will reach the 4.66 meters and that it has been conceived to have a large interior space. The second option derived from the Skoda Enyaq will maintain the same interior design of the dashboard, with a large trunk volume and a configuration standard five-seater, with three rear. Nothing will change more than the arched roof line between the two Enyaq iVs.

The aesthetically sportier variant will also feature the same range of mechanics and battery combinations, so versions of a single rear electric motor with 132 and 150 kW, and with batteries of 60 and 80 kWh, in addition to a more powerful option with the seal «vRS», two electric motors with 299 hp and all-wheel drive.

