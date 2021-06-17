the new sister SUV of XC40 and XC60

Volvo will launch a new 100% electric SUV. Although its final name is still unknown, we can already tell you about some details of the new little brother of the XC40 and XC60.

Volvo XC20 or XC30: the new sister SUV to XC40 and XC60 arrives in less than 2 years. Illustration: Schulte.

Little by little we are getting to know new details and, what at first were simple speculations about the future, are beginning to become a more official reality every day. We talk about new SUV that Volvo prepares, a product that has been in development for a long time and would complete a range today already the most interesting, formed by XC40, XC60 and XC90.

If at the beginning of the year Volvo already presented its unpublished C40 Recharge, Your next electric model there is no doubt as it will be this new SUV. Of course, at the moment we cannot confirm its denomination, since two names are planning right now about the company’s portfolio: XC20 or XC30. It seems almost confirmed that one of the two will surely be the chosen one.

Another news also advanced a few days ago, even officially by the brand, also leads us to this new Volvo SUV: Smart also announced its next launch of a small 100% electric crossover… And will be based on a new Volvo. That is, it will develop from this new XC20 or XC30. But how will it be?

The Volvo C40 Recharge (pictured) will be followed by a new small SUV, named XC20 or XC30.

This will be the new Volvo XC20 … or XC30

The first information already circulating in Europe indicates that Volvo will launch this new SUV with the aim of compete against legion of generalist rivals that just hit the market: like the Ford Puma, Peugeot e-2008 Y Opel Mokka-e, these last two are also 100% electric as well. Of course, company sources assure that their proposal will be a little more luxurious and exclusive, and at a higher initial price as well.

This new SUV therefore will measure around 4.10 meters in length, thus perhaps becoming the biggest rival that you will find right now on the market Audi Q2. Although at the moment there are very few details about its mechanical scheme, what seems confirmed is that it will be exclusively electric, since Volvo has already announced its commitment to become a fully electric brand by 2030. If there are no unforeseen events, this new small SUV would hit the market in 2023, in a little less than 2 years therefore.

Volvo’s new small SUV will be derived from Geely’s SEA platform.

Some information also indicates that this small Volvo XC20 or XC30 could arrive only in front-wheel drive versions and with a single motor located on the anterior axis. The CEO of the company, Hakan Samuelsson, He has only anticipated that they will share the platform with Geely: “I think it is very practical and smart for us to share that architecture, so that we can have a cost structure for a smaller car that is very competitive,” he stressed.

“The ground clearance and off-road capacity are probably not the most important things now,” confirmed the top leader also when asked about the possibilities of the new SUV. Deriving therefore from the Geely SEA architectureFor now we can only add that this base today allows different battery sizes, between 24 and 42 kWh of capacity and allows very spacious rooms.