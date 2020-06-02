premiere on Netflix the expected & nbsp;Gives 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms, & nbsp;Spike lee& nbsp; has released a new short film. Of course, the penultimate work of the Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay by & nbsp;Infiltrated in the KKKlan& nbsp; is not just any one: it is ureassembling your classic& nbsp; Do what you should& nbsp; whose purpose is to honor George Floyd, the African American whose death at the hands of a police officer has sparked strong protests across the US. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Just a few days after Netflix premieres the long-awaited Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms, Spike lee has released a new short film. Of course, the penultimate work of the winner of the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay by Infiltrator in the KKKlan is not just any one: it is ureassembling your classic Do what you should whose purpose is to honor George Floyd, the African American whose death at the hands of a police officer has sparked strong protests across the United States.
The death of Radio Raheem in Do What You Must have clear parallels with those of George Floyd and Eric Garner. (Image: Universal Pictures)
i can’t breathe“: Exactly the same one that Floyd repeated during his detention.” Data-reactid = “28”> It should be noted that Garner’s case bears many parallels to that of Floyd. This other African-American died during his arrest in July 2014, unarmed and Being accused of selling loose cigarettes, when an agent drowned him with a key, before he died, Garner uttered the phrase “I can’t breathe”: exactly the same phrase that Floyd repeated during his detention.