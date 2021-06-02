The new serious bugs that will make your car …

With the new ITV in force since June 1, certain defects that were previously considered minor are now classified as serious. Take note.

The new failures or serious defects that will make your car not pass the new ITV

In the last weeks Autopista.es has been informing you of the news and the changes to the new ITV, effective from June 1. In this article we review and try to clarify one of its most relevant modifications, which focuses on the change of typification from minor fault to serious defect in these specific cases.

The defects that we told you before were considered as minor and with the new modification are classified as serious suppose that the car at the time of the inspection is disabled to circulate, except for its journey towards a mechanic workshop to repair the fault detected, after which said vehicle must return to an ITV station to perform the new inspection.

The The first of the faults that was minor before and now is serious is the one related to a defect in the functioning of the ABS anti-lock braking system. in the case of a car that is not obliged to carry it. When conducting the inspection, ITV station operators can verify that said system may give an error or defect if after giving the ignition key and after a few seconds the tThe light with the letters “ABS” stays on and does not turn off. At this time, the vehicle will already have the corresponding serious defect, so you would have to go to a workshop or a mechanical repair center to solve it.

The second of the defects that was previously classified as mild and is now considered as serious is related to the lack of stability with the consequent detachment hazard from any of the vehicle’s exterior mirror mirrors. If when inspecting the base and attachment of the rear-view mirrors ITV station operators realize that they are not well secured with a more than real danger that they can come loose while the car is moving, at that time the vehicle will have a serious defect, which implies an unfavorable ITV.

Finally, another important change that drivers should be aware of with the launch of the new ITV procedure of June 1 is relative to the vehicle’s registration certificate. In the event that the driver does not present this document, the Its own ITV station can consult the technical data of the car in question through the entire general vehicle registry that the DGT has.