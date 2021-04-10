the new series will be a reinvention

Alfonso Ribeiro talk about ‘Bel-Air‘He stresses that it won’t have much to do with’The prince of Bel Air‘.’Bel-Air‘part of the short of Morgan cooper of 2019 of the same name.

Alfonso Ribeiro, the unforgettable cousin Carlton of ‘The prince of Bel Air‘, has clarified for the first time some of the fundamental details of’Bel-Air‘, the series that will update that adventure of a young loose cannon from Philadelphia who arrives at the luxurious Californian home of his uncles.

“I like to call it reinvention,” Ribeiro tells E! News. “Sometimes we put many things in a word, a concept. A reboot would be to take the series and the actual characters and bring them back. This is a totally different series. “

“It’s not even based on the series, it’s based on the main theme,” he says about a project that was born when Will Smith discovered ‘Bel Air‘, the 2019 short written and directed by Morgan cooper which reimagined the idea of ​​the original series today. “It is something completely different. It is drama, it is not comedy. I have nothing to do with it, so I really don’t know anything else. In fact, I’m interested in even more than a reboot. Let’s take a concept and turn it into a different series. I’m like rolling the dice. Go ahead, try and see what happens ”.

‘The prince of Bel Air‘, the NBC series that launched Will Smith, it was an idea of Andy borowitz Y Susan borowitz which spanned 148 chapters divided into six successful seasons, from 1990 to 1996.

