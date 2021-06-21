the new series of Los Javis is recorded for Atresplayer

They are the most talented and daring fiction creators on our scene. They surprised with ‘The call’, they hit us straight in the heart with ‘Paquita Salas’ and they have conquered the world with ‘Venom’. The production based on the life of Cristina Ortiz has been applauded in the United States, a particularly difficult market. The Javises are in their prime and have already launched what will be their next project Atresplayer: ‘Thistle’. Of course, this time as producers.

The news broke at the beginning of the year from the hand of an American medium and now we can tell you that the recordings are underway as we have known through the platform’s Instagram account. The plot will focus on feminine beauty canons, an always controversial topic. Therefore, the couple of directors will continue to show issues of vital social relevance. In this way, it will reflect its impact on generations born between the 80s and 90s.

This time, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi They are not at the forefront of history that has been created by actress Ana Rujas and Claudia Costafreda. The latter will direct the production that will focus on a 30-year-old girl mired in an existential crisis and who is hooked on drugs, a toxic relationship with sex, has no money and, moreover, does not feel satisfied with her physique. After many years working in advertising, she decides to take a radical turn and start helping an older woman with the goal of avoiding the closure of her flower business. However, an accident could change everything.

A portrait full of truth about the sentiment that plagues many ‘millennials’ and with which a large part of this generation will feel identified. For now, we do not have a release date, but if the first images and cast.

Rujas will be accompanied by Clara Sans, Ana Telenti, Juani Ruiz, Alberto San Juan, Diego Ibáñez Y Yolanda ramos in the six chapters that will make up its first season. According to Costafreda, “‘Cardo’ pretends to be a generational portrait. The excesses of our generation, straddling an uncertain future, a placid past and a convulsed present. A consumerist, insatiable and hopelessly lost generation. Young people wanting to lead struggles while pointing out our life of assumptions privileges”.

