Data security has been a widely discussed topic for a while. Apple knows that. That is why, within the characteristics of the new iOS 14 operating system, planned for launch in the fall of this year, new privacy options were included for the benefit of users.

Currently it is possible to know when an application uses the microphone or camera. With iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and WatchOS 7, Apple will go “one step further” to give visibility to this situation. In other words, when an app has access to the camera, it will show a green indicator light and when it has access to the microphone, it will show an orange one.

This will happen regardless of whether the application is in the foreground or background. In addition, in case the user does not know which application is using either of these two functions, they can find out through the control center.

Further, and as part of efforts to give users better control over their privacy and data, application developers will now need to specify what information they collect.

As explained by the brand, developers will first be asked to respond to their privacy practices in 31 different categories including: audio, browsing history, payment information, purchase history, sensitive information, among others. Then, a summary of this information will be made and presented to users in the AppStore, along with other relevant information. This guideline also applies to Apple and will be available in all the app stores of its different devices.

Another privacy feature regarding applications is that they must request permission to track. Because this practice can be “invasive”, Apple has decided to give users more control over it.

Therefore, applications that require it, must request permission from users to perform follow-ups. Through the Settings, users can review which apps have requested this type of authorization and, if necessary, make the changes they deem appropriate. This will apply to all developers, Apple included.

iOS 14 will give users more control over their location data. Past versions of iOS already allowed users to share location only when the app was in use.

This year, Apple will provide users with the new approximate location option. The Cupertino brand explained that this setting is designed to show apps, or developers, an approximate location of the device so that users decide the information they want – or don’t – share.

These settings are designed to “give users a better understanding of how their data is used; they can make” better – and more informed – decisions “about the applications used and the permissions granted; and keep their privacy and data” under their control “

