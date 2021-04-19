the new secure payment method in a world away from cash

Virtual cards (Photo: UNANCOR)

The Covid has skyrocketed the use of cards and further reduced the use of cash. Online purchases have increased considerably and the fear of contact has made us use the cards for almost everything. It is no longer strange to see paying a simple coffee with them.

Thus, in 2020, according to a recent survey, cash was the preferred payment method only for 22% of consumers, while card payment was the one most used by 60% and mobile was ranked as the third option payment with 12%.

Card payment is cleaner (we avoid contact with terminals), safe and convenient. In addition, if it is managed well, it can serve to record all the purchases that are made and greatly facilitate the accounting work in companies.

What are virtual cards?

The virtual card is a debit card that does not have a physical format. They have numbering, expiration date and verification code the same as a physical one, but we do not have the plastic. It allows us to make purchases online safely and we are not afraid of losing the card.

Normally, virtual cards are rechargeable or offer you the possibility to set a payment limit and change it when you need it. Thus, we avoid the risk of losing a lot of money or we limit users.

