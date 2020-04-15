With the recent presentation of the second generation iPhone SE, Apple has given us some surprises. Based on the design of the now discontinued iPhone 8, which lacks a True Depth camera, Apple has managed to make this new iPhone be able to take pictures in portrait mode with its only front camera.

Machine learning in action: monocular lens

Portrait effect photography, in which the background is blurred to make the subject stand out in the composition, generally requires depth information with which to be able to distinguish the subject from the background. Apple has managed to make the new second-generation iPhone SE support portrait mode on the front camera despite having a single camera.

According to the Cupertino company, thanks to the power of the A13 Bionic processor that these new iPhone enjoy, the device you can use machine learning to estimate depth. In a technology that Apple has dubbed the Monocular lens, it appears that many of the functions that until now needed dedicated hardware can, to a certain extent, be replaced by software.

It remains to be seen whether the machine learning system is capable of recognize scenes where they are objects or animals those who appear as subjects of the composition or if, on the contrary, human factions are necessary to activate this mode.

For now we are waiting for more technical information that can reveal how this solution works for photography on the second generation iPhone SE, but, without a doubt, it was a pleasant surprise.

Share



The new second-generation iPhone SE allows you to take photos in portrait mode with its front camera