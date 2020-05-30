It was only a few hours ago that it was announced that after having a long career alongside important directors in the film industry, the protagonist of ‘Inception’ would collaborate with the famous director again, but now it was announced that Apple would finance the movie by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, so it could be released exclusively on that streaming platform.

Just days after buying the distribution rights for ‘Greyhound’ starring Tom Hanks, Apple won a bidding war for the upcoming movie, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

The film will be the highest-profile original on AppleTV + to date, as Martin Scorsese is directing and the duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will be the stars.

Apple has been getting even more serious about its role in the streaming arena lately, picking up another major movie project to be released in the future.

According to US media, Apple would finance the film by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio and with it has the rights, beating studios like Universal and MGM, as well as the streaming service, Netflix.

Many thought Netflix was going to end the project after its partnership with Scorsese in ‘The Irishman’ was so successful.

Paramount was the studio in charge of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, but the studio has been concerned about the price increase in recent months, so when seeing that the budget is close to $ 200 million, I better leave it. to go.

But, under the agreement with Apple, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon ‘will air on Apple TV +, the film will be released in theaters around the world when it arrives. Paramount will partner with Apple to distribute it in theaters, but Apple will pay the production bill.

Killers of the Flower Moon has been a popular title throughout its development. The film is based on David Grann’s book, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’.

It is the chronicle of a series of murders of the wealthy Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1920s, just after it was discovered that there were oil deposits under their lands, whose investigation of the crime led to the establishment of what is now known as FBI.

The script for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is written by Eric Roth, with Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas producing, but no release date yet.