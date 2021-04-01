The new Samsung Galaxy Watch would use Wear OS instead of Tizen

Rumors that Samsung might ditch Tizen OS as the operating system for the new Galaxy Watch are getting louder. Last month, one of Twitter’s most trusted leakers, Ice Universe, claimed that the South Korean brand would bet on Wear OS (Android) again. Now, part of the code of the Galaxy Wearable application provides clues in favor of the farewell of Tizen.

The Android Poice specialist, Max Weinbach, has been in charge of analyzing the code of the Galaxy Wearable application for Android. As explained on Twitter, said software It is one of the pillars of Samsung for many of its devices, so every time you release a new one, you have to update it to offer support. In that sense, he disassembled the APK installation package in order to analyze it carefully.

Within the code, Weinbach found two codenames: Fresh and Wise. These would be related to the next Samsung smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. In addition, he found a complement with the name «toiletWhich reportedly would be Samsung’s Wear OS compatibility layer. As if this were not enough, there is also a reference to “newos”, which can be interpreted as “new operating system”.

At this point we find several data that support the rumors that Samsung would opt for Wear OS for the next generation of the Galaxy Watch, scheduled for sometime in the second quarter of 2021. However, this movement is particularly curious, since although Tizen has received criticism for its limited catalog of applications, many users seemed to be satisfied with its performance and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch could be the boost Wear OS needs

Sadly, the ecosystem of Wear OS is in poor health. Google, although without expressing it, has hinted that its operating system for smart watches is not its priority. It has taken months to release updates and when they have arrived, many have been disappointing.

In addition, many of the Wear OS watches on the market today have outdated hardware, that is, Snapdragon Wear 2100 or 3100 prosadores that lag behind the competition when it comes to power consumption and performance.

While in June 2020 Qualcomm tried to incentivize manufacturers to switch to Wear Os with its Snapdragon 4100, did not get the unexpected results, possibly due to the stagnation of the operating system. Possibly the arrival of a gamer like the Samsung Galaxy Watch is what Google needs to get the platform off the ground.

