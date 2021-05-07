the new Samsung Galaxy A32 plummets its price on Amazon

The 90 Hz refresh rate stands out in this cheap Samsung mobile, with a discount of 50 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has offer in Amazon, one of those that you should not overlook if you want to renew your old smartphone for a new one, and well. Specifically, the terminal drops from 279 euros to 229 euros, that is, a not inconsiderable discount of 50 euros for Samsung’s first cheap mobile with a 90 Hz screen. Let’s learn more about this good mobile on offer.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy A32

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has, first of all, a beautiful and elegant design thanks to the straight lines and a photographic module integrated delicately in the back. If we turn it around, we find a screen AMOLED 6.4-inch, with Full HD + resolution and, attention, 90 Hz refresh rate, a novelty in this family that ensures smooth animations.

The processor of this terminal is the MediaTek Helio G80, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If they fall short, you can expand them up to 1TB with the use of a microSD card. Also, as a note of note, the Galaxy A32 has on-screen fingerprint reader, rare in its price segment.

The importance of the Samsung Galaxy A32 also lies in its photographic system, since it mounts a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro lens. The 20 MP front camera is located in the notch on the screen.

Finally, autonomy also shines on this smartphone, thanks to a generous 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge that promises to last the day of use on a single charge. All these characteristics leave us with a good cheap mobile, backed by the entire Samsung experience, which can now be yours for 229 euros on Amazon.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A32 in other stores

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is for sale in other electronic stores, such as The English Court, where you can also buy it on sale for 239.90 euros. Its price is also lower than the official one in PcComponents, where you can find it for 234.99 euros. Finally, you can buy it in the samsung store for its official price, 279 euros.

Best alternatives to Samsung Galaxy A32

The market is tighter than ever, with manufacturers increasing their bets with each new release, so it’s easy to find good alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy A32 for its price. For example, you can buy the big POCO X3 Pro for only 209.99 euros in Amazon. Another option is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, for 279 euros in PcComponents. That same price, 279 euros, has in Amazon the realme 8 Pro, a good mid-range terminal.

