The new Samsung Exynos chip would arrive with a beastly graphics performance

Samsung and AMD want to break the market with the next generation of the Exynos chip that they develop together. The new SoC of the South Korean brand incorporates RDNA 2 technology and promises support for ray tracing and variable speed shading (VRS). Logically, the expectations around the component are very high, and a first benchmark would display a spectacular graphic performance.

The renowned leaker Ice Universe posted on Twitter a screenshot that would correspond to a first performance test of the AMD GPU that accompanies Samsung’s new Exynos chip. According to the image, the graphics unit scored 8134 points in 3DMark’s Wild Life test, averaging 50.30 frames per second.

These numbers do not say much on their own, but they take on another dimension when compared to devices already available on the market. For example, SamMobile ran the same test on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and got a result of 5130, at an average of 30.70 fps.

Exclusive: Samsung is testing the AMD GPU in the new Exynos, and the Wild Life test on the 3D Mark has scored 8134 points. It is worth mentioning that the CPU in this test is A77 architecture, for reference only. Each test has different results, we need to wait for more results. pic.twitter.com/Rej9vqyP6s – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2021

If the Exynos chip developed by Samsung with input from AMD arrives with the Galaxy S22, we will see a resounding leap in graphics performance compared to its predecessor. But what is really striking about the leaked benchmark is that the GPU performance of the new SoC would be superior to that of the iPhone 12.

Is beating the iPhone in GPU performance enough for Samsung’s new Exynos chip?

According to the comparisons, the 3DMark Wild Life test gives 7442 points to the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 7668 to the iPhone 12 mini. In any case, the iPad Pro with the M1 chip remains at the top and with a lot of difference in its favor, with more than 17 thousand points. Clearly, Apple’s tablet hardware is in a different range than that targeted by Samsung and AMD with the new Exynos, but the data also serves as context.

The benchmark leaked by Ice Universe should not be taken today as anything more than statistical data. If the result is real, Samsung and AMD have the peace of mind that RDNA 2 technology reaches the mobile market with great potential. But the challenge is elsewhere.

The effort of both companies must be convincing on a day-to-day basis. There is no use “beating” the iPhone 12 in GPU performance, if all that graphic power doesn’t have a real application. It is clear that the new Samsung Exynos SoC can mark a before and after for the gaming experience on smartphones, but there are still other questions to be resolved. Among them, those related to CPU performance and battery consumption.

