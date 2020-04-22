         The new rules of Twitter Spain will allow to eliminate tweets that contradict the recommendations of the health authorities

In full debate in Spain on the role of ‘hoaxes’ and ‘fake news’ in the social perception of the coronavirus crisis, and in the way in which social networks and the security forces and bodies must face this phenomenon, Twitter has decided to “keep people safe” by limiting certain publications.

Thus, and resorting to a thread on their own social network, they have announced to users the “extension” of their rules, and the notice that request the elimination of tweets that occur in some of the following cases:

Include “content that denies the recommendations of the health authorities global or local and increase the chances of contagion. “

“Deny expert advice”.

“Encourage the use of harmful treatments or protective measures known to be ineffective”.

Include “misleading content posing as experts or authorities”.

A 100% Spanish measure that generates fear of “arbitrariness”

The strange thing about the announcement is that, although later in the same thread, data referring to the control of ‘hoaxes’ are cited worldwide (“we have eliminated more than 2,200 Tweets worldwide that contain misleading and potentially harmful content from Twitter […] our automated systems have challenged more than 3.4 million accounts “), this update of the rules seems to be limited only to Spain, since @Twitter has not announced anything about it.

On the other hand, judging by the first comments made on the social network itself, This measure of Twitter Spain has been received with controversy among users, who wanted to remind those responsible for the network that, with these rules, Today’s ‘deletable’ tweets may stop being tomorrow and vice versa, and that the first accounts to which they could request the deletion of tweets would be those of the Spanish government itself:

There are no tests, we do not know how many or who are asymptomatic and the “experts” recommend that we not wear masks. Are you going to delete this tweet? Or do we listen to them at the risk of infecting ourselves and infecting others? pic.twitter.com/SbFGVufJCn – Valentina Valdo 🇧🇬🤘🖤🤐 (@valdovalentina) April 22, 2020

Nor does it seem logical to rely on “the experts” as a reference to decide which tweets can be published or not, given that there is also debate among them on the best measures to adopt. Users fear that this standard will generate “arbitrariness” when evaluating content:

The first two points lead Twitter to arbitrariness: the governments themselves will make recommendations that increase the possibility of contagion. Descaling will be that. And then there are experts who discuss other experts. Huge garden in which they get into https://t.co/5qgqCmr1Jr – Antonio Ortiz (@antonello) April 22, 2020

Image | Public Domain Pictures

Share



The new rules of Twitter Spain will allow to eliminate tweets that contradict the recommendations of the health authorities

Themes



Social networks and communities