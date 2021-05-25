The new rule of the hands takes effect in the Eurocup

05/25/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

This past Friday, the UEFA held a working meeting with the 18 referees and 22 video assistant referees in the VAR who have been designated for the Eurocup, which starts on June 11 and lasts until the 11 of the following month.

A workshop where the question of hands was the stellar theme. It should be remembered that the new Rules of the game approved by the IFAB Y FIFA which are scheduled to come into effect on July 1, can be introduced in those competitions that start just before this date. This is precisely the case with the Eurocup.

And this is where the issue of hands appears. As we anticipated in the SPORT newspaper last week, the interpretation of the hands will change with the entry into force of these new Laws of the Game.

From next season, and taking into account these changes foreseen in the Laws of the Game of the International Board, it will be considered a hand infringement if the player:

1.- Voluntarily touches the ball with the hand or arm, for example, by moving these parts of the body in the direction of the ball.

But it is in the second point where he addresses this controversy about the arm in an unnatural position and where the new regulations make clear:

2.- Touch the ball with the hand or arm when the hand or arm is positioned in an unnatural way and allows the body to occupy more space. “From next season, it will be considered that the player has achieved that his body occupies more space in an unnatural way when the position of his hand or arm is not a consequence of the movement of his body in that specific action or cannot be justified by said movement “ . By placing the hand or arm in this position, the player risks the ball hitting that part of his body and this constitutes an offense.

In other words, from now on, he must be the field or court referee. VAR who analyzes in action if this unnatural position is as a consequence of body movement. In that case, he can never be punished by hand. Only in the rest of the cases where it occupies a clear unnatural position.

The third assumption of the hands has to do with when a goal in the opposing goal is preceded by a hand or hitting the arm. In this regard, the rule will be as follows:

3. Score a goal in the opponent’s goal: or directly with the hand or arm – even if the action occurs accidentally -, including the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball touches your hand or arm, even accidentally. The action in which the ball is accidentally touched with the hand or arm and, immediately afterwards, a teammate scores a goal or has an opportunity to do so, is no longer considered a hand offense.

The arbitration body of the UEFA has received this clarification with open arms, especially the aspect that not everything touched with the hand is considered as a hand. According to its president Rosetti, because “players have the right to move with the ball naturally.”

Very firm in the actions in the areas and with the rough game

The message was also transmitted to act firmly when pushing or grabbing inside the area, as well as being very sharp in rough play. UEFA is clear that the objective is not only to protect the players, but also the spirit and image of the game.

Other points to be discussed were the disciplinary aspect and the control of the matches by the referees. In this regard, the referee must keep the game time. They have found that when the referees act with relaxation, this is also reflected in the behavior of the players.

Round for all tournament teams

UEFA plans, and has informed the referees and VAR, of visiting the 24 teams before the Euro to explain the instructions and guidelines that have been given to the referees; In addition to notifying and clarifying all these regulatory changes that will come into force with the national team tournament