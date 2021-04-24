The new role of companies: more sustainable, social and influential

The world is experiencing a change in the historical cycle, an end of the era that had already been taking shape since the 2008 crisis, but which the pandemic has only accelerated. In parallel, a new paradigm is emerging that reaches all areas: from the political-institutional to the social through the economic and also the business.

A recent study (Trends in CSR and Sustainability in Latin America), in which EAE Business School and CEAPI have worked, reveals that There has been a great change in how companies perceive what their role in society should be. Most of the main Ibero-American companies are embarking on a process that goes through giving priority to new social strategies aligned with the SDGs, assuming their responsibility in the construction of more sustainable development models.

In this future world that is being forged, the survival and success of companies depends on being more competitive and productive and, at the same time and to the same extent, betting on environmentally and socially sustainable development. It is about promoting a competitive social transformation that is sustained by three main pillars: combines the legitimate search for business success with respect and care for the natural environment and a vocation to work for social improvement.

In the first place, companies are aware that society is already demanding that they be respectful of the environment and that, as Isabel Noboa and Walfredo Linhares (president and CEO of Valdez) point out, it is “possible to achieve a balance between production and conservation ”. Furthermore, lcompanies are called to commit to forging more balanced societies. It is not possible to be a successful company in the midst of environments burdened by poverty and inequality.

“It is not possible to be a successful company in the midst of environments burdened by poverty and inequality”

And finally there is the economic imperative. That care for the environment and that social vocation are not incompatible with business success and contribute to its occurrence. Competitive social transformation brings an advantage to companies by enabling them to achieve success and profitability from social and environmental sustainability. In that sense, companies are called to exercise a leadership and pedagogical role. As Dolors Novell, owner of Café Novell, underlines, “it is the responsibility of companies to catalyze society towards the use of more sustainable products”.

This triple business commitment is born not from a legal requirement, but from a double ethical and social commitment. It is an ethical imperative to contribute to shaping a more just society, something that, at the moment, all our societies ask for when they demand more humane approaches and exemplary approaches from companies in line with the 2030 Agenda.

This new paradigm and business model It also requires us to be able to promote new ventures that generate renewed employment opportunities. It forces us to reinvent ourselves by betting on innovation and creativity, which ends up becoming a comparative advantage: being more productive, competitive and achieving economic, social and environmental sustainability contributes to success as a company.

Competitive social transformation supposes the design of a company strategy, comprehensive and sustained over time, that carries as its flag the commitment to a more sustainable development, as well as a commitment to growth patterns that contribute to the formation of balanced societies . Achieving that symbiosis creates a virtuous circle: the implication in building value by investing in that improvement of the social and environmental context in which the company develops contributes to its success as a business.