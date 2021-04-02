The new Roborock S7, the cleaning robot of the future, lands on eBay with a discount

The new Roborock S7 on eBay since April 1 with an irresistible offer … Are you going to miss the cleaning robot that cleans the best?

A couple of weeks ago we were able to get the hang of the latest novelty from the Roborock factory, and certainly in our analysis of the Roborock S7 we already warned that this return to the origins of the Chinese manufacturer, in the search for the best cleaning in the market On top of the extra toppings, it was quite remarkable.

And the Roborock S7 is an intelligent robot vacuum cleaner with a simple design, solid construction and quality materials, with the best LiDAR navigation on the market and above-average connectivity, which now also integrates sonic scrubbing technology to scrub the floor and clean it thoroughly, rather than just dragging a mop like most competing options.

It sounds so interesting that, surely, many will already be doing accounts waiting for us to announce their prices and availabilities, so it will undoubtedly be more interesting for you to know that, indeed, this new Roborock S7 can now be purchased in Spain at a very fair recommended price of 549 euros, given its possibilities and the costs of other high-performance models.

In any case still, Roborock celebrated the premiere of its S7 on eBay with an irresistible limited-time introductory offer. However, this robot has already sold out on the day of its launch in just two hours, the good news is that if you want to have it, Roborock will launch a new eBay offer that starts on April 1 at 8 am.

New Roborock S7: the perfect companion for your home level up thanks to sonic technology

Roborock S7, why should you want to have it at home?

Well, if you want to know why a Roborock S7 is worth buying, it is not necessary to give a lot of thought to argue a purchase decision that, indeed, it will improve your lives from minute one to appear at home.

And yes, friends, robot vacuum cleaners are already the small star appliance in any home, and here Roborock does not beat around the bush presenting us with a round product (pun intended) that combines a simple and minimalist design, simple maintenance and a robust construction that comes complete in functions, also advancing this time where more effort was required, which was in improving cleaning over extravagant options … If it is a cleaning robot, first that it cleans more than well!

The result has been excellent, because the Shenzhen manufacturer was already starting from a very solid foundation, with what was probably the best LiDAR navigation and the most comprehensive connectivity, so you’ve just had to refocus your cleaning platform to give us back our time while the Roborock S7 takes care of cleaning our house without the need for any attention.

His datasheet does not lie, as you will see in the full specification table it certainly comes very very complete:

Roborock S7Specifications and DatasheetDimensions353 x 350 x 96.5 (mm) Weight4.7 (kg) Dust tank capacity470 (ml) Water tank capacity300 (ml) Suction powerHyperForce 2,500 (Pa) Noise volume ~ 60 dBBattery5. 200 mAh (autonomy of 180 minutes, surface of 300 m2 approx.) ConnectivityWiFiCharging baseAutomatic approach and charging

Roborock self-emptying base compatibility Navigation Smart movement with Sensient sensors (laser, distance, collision and level)

Ultrasonic Carpet Detection

Automatic room recognition

Configurable path algorithms App and connected functions Compatible with iOS and Android

Household mapping by rooms (multilevel and up to 4 different maps)

Schedule times for vacuuming and scrubbing

Customizing the cleaning sequence by zones

Regulation of the amount of water by zones

Customization of non-cleanable areas

Remote control and usage statistics Others Smart Navigation PreciSense LiDAR

Scratchsafe Brushes and Wheels

Ability to climb carpets and slopes up to 2 centimeters

Ultrasonic scrubbing module with up to 3,000 vibrations per minute and self-lifting mop

New improved bristle-free floating brush with anti-tangle design

Washable air filter E11

Child and pet lock

The best part is that everything good we already knew about Roborock is kept, including an application from which we can review the 2D mapping of our house, fully customize cleaning and control the robot and its maintenanceplus near-magical positioning intelligence and the ability to automatically recognize up to four maps, areas, or houses to clean.

And to it he joins him now a mop with sonic technology which can vibrate up to 3,000 times per minute to scrub the floor removing even dry stains, and that also rises automatically when it detects carpets or rugs to do not wet where you should not avoiding damaging any surface.

Is about a completely autonomous robot, which cleans almost without intervention for several days by simply filling the water tank and emptying the dirt, and that It will allow you to forget about daily cleaning so that you can recover your time

And in addition to having become the robot vacuum cleaner that best cleans, if you are already looking for options for Mother’s Day, what better gift than to surprise her with the latest from this brand and give a few hours of free time to mom with the Roborock S7 . In addition, you can buy it at a special price with this new offer available from April 1 on eBay. Do not miss it!

