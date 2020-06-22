The retail sector has positioned itself as one of the hardest hit in the midst of this pandemic. However, as in any moment of the moment, while some roads are closed, others are opened with special potential to grow. Such is the case of the new retail chain that was born under the name of Covid-19 Essentials.

With a presence in the United States, this new firm seeks to meet the needs and new demands of the consumer that were born along with the pandemic.

All around the coronavirus

In this way, Covid-19 Essentials has begun its expansion throughout the United States with an offer in which there is nothing more on its shelves than products that have become essential for the consumer in the midst of the pandemic.

Thus, its offer revolves around masks, mouthguards and other disinfectant products, which are strengthened by a personalization service.

In this way, visitors to this peculiar store can give a personal touch to their masks and masks.

In an interview with a local media, Nadav Benimetzky pointed out that “the demand was there. Everyone was looking for masks and disinfectants and everything to do with COVID. We partnered with Kent Security for the front-facing thermal imaging camera that literally detects your body heat. People want to customize their own skins in a couple of minutes. Everyone wants to express their own fashion, and we are here to truly personalize the mask, from A to Z. ”

« COVID-19 ESSENTIALS » stores opening in the Miami Mall

Cover the demand

Although this store’s proposal might seem like a joke, the reality is that bin can be read as a necessary and natural response to the market that this pandemic will leave.

The health emergency will leave new needs among consumers who have assumed that the world will change radically after the passage of the coronavirus around the world.

At least so indicates a study signed by Psyma which indicates that 3 out of 4 consumers He says that the passage of COVID-19 will leave him some permanent change in his life.

For example, of these, 30 percent will have more hygiene, 22 percent will be more united with their families, 17 percent will take better care of their health, 15 percent will save more, 12 percent will be more aware of diseases, 9 percent He will value life more, 7 percent will be more prepared for another contingency and 7 percent will take more care of the planet.

On stage, a recent study by Ernst & Young anticipates that. After the crisis, 4 types of consumers will be developed who will be born in the midst of the pandemic and who will stay to be served by the brands.

Difficult time for retail

The Covid-19 Essentials proposal comes at a particularly complex time for the retail sector, which has seen substantial drops in almost all of its segments due to confinement and consumer habits.

Regarding this new health crisis, the impact of the coronavirus is expected to be major for the retail sector. At least that’s how a recent report by GlobalData exposes it, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

In that sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction.

