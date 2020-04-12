The new Renault Scenic incorporates a minivan design that covnierten in the ideal SUV and with great power and performance in the wallet

Renault day by day it seeks to stay ahead and offer a car that adapts to the needs that consumers demand day by day, that is why it has modernized one of its cars best sellers and great performance.

It’s about the new Renault Scenic, a SUV whose power is amazing and that incorporates a style and a new design language within its compact five-seat MPV body, making it a very familiar car. Also, all but entry-level models have front and rear parking sensors to make it easier to position the car at low heights.

Renault Scenic 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Renault.

The new Scenic features high ride height, 20 inch wheels And, if you opt for a more finished model, a dark glass that gives privacy for the rear windows.

These characteristics inject the Scenic with the strength and basic elements to separate it from the rest of its competitors, mainly from MPVs like the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the Citroën C4 Spacetourer.

One of the disadvantages of its new adaptations is found precisely in such large tires, since the expansion joints and potholes can become quite noticeable in the seat, however, the vehicle adapts well to difficult roads and is comfortable when Speed ​​is increased, thanks to the high tire sidewalls and smooth suspension that compensates for significant wheel size.

He Renault Scenic It features a 1.3-liter gasoline TCe 140, a small engine that provides excellent power to glide effortlessly around town, and just enough to feel comfortable on the highway. According to the Gol Digital portal, the car works best if you opt for the optional six-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic gearbox, as the manual feels a little slow.

He Scenic It is available in the Spanish market for the amount of 21,300 euros, a fairly reasonable price for the quality interior that incorporates its base model.

