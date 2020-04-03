The new Renault HBC, as this mini SUV is known so far, will arrive next July

A few months ago it was revealed that Renault was developing a new SUV based on the little Kwid, and which, so far, is called HBC. There is still no date for its official launch, but the date of its presentation has already been announced, in which it promises to surprise with its characteristics.

Renault, seeks to have a small SUV that follows the line of the Triber, another small SUV with room for seven passengers. The idea is that the vehicle has what is necessary and fair to be considered a sports utility vehicle.

According to the portal The Virtual Car, the HBC is 4 meters long and will not have the possibility of having an all-wheel drive system.

It is expected that launching It will be from the middle of the year, which indicates that it will probably be in the month of July.

The HBC is expected to have similar characteristics to the next generation of Duster, which would be released by the end of 2022.

The HBC will be mounted on the CMF-A + platform, the same as Triber in the same way that it will adapt various elements of its older brother. Although Kwid it also has this same base, the derivation is smaller (CMF-A).

The developing SUV will have greater clearance, with respect to the distance from the ground, and will add both bumpers and sconces that will give it a more robust aesthetic. In addition, the new model would have more square lines with a chrome grille similar to the Renault SUV family.

In terms of motorization, the HBC It uses the same engine as the Triber, a 1.0 Energy three-cylinder 72 hp, with the difference that it will incorporate turbo. On the other hand, the most accessible versions could have a cheaper block, and the transmission could be a five-speed manual or robotic.

