The new Renault Express also has a pick-up body

The Renault Express has been introduced at the same time as the new Renault Kangoo, and these vans will be the effective replacement for the Dacia Dokker. Affordable orientation and marked professional character, They recover a mythical name in Renault, remembering those simple and honest vans based on the Renault Supercinco. The news of the day is that the Renault Express also can be purchased with pick-up bodywork, a solution that promises to be the most affordable way to get a vehicle with that extra practicality.

At this point we want to remind you that There are already Group Renault vehicles converted to pick-up. Beyond the Renault Alaskan, we have the Renault Duster Oroch manufactured for the Latin American market, and in Europe, the Romanian bodybuilder Romturingia manufactures cargo versions of the second-generation Dacia Duster. The Renault Express Pick-Up will be officially sold by Renault in its dealer network, but in truth, they are a conversion carried out by the Italian company Focaccia Automotive Group.

It is an ideal conversion for professional applications, but also for those who want a very cheap pick-up.

This company is part of a network of bodywork companies, a network that almost all commercial vehicle manufacturers have, being able to offer vehicles for very specific applications, selling them through its dealer network. The purchase process would be identical to if we want to acquire a Renault Express prepared for garbage collection or refrigerated transport: we will have a factory warranty and competitive price. The Italian company has already been marketing a pick-up version of the Dacia Dokker for years – on whose platform the Express is based.

Therefore, they have not had to break their heads too much with this new pick-up conversion. The vehicle is a conventional Renault Express up to the B-pillar, the cargo area being replaced by an open surface. The cargo box is covered in a high-resistance plastic and is 1.78 meters long. In addition to having regular forms, Renault will offer specific solutions for the transport of certain objects, as well as elements of cargo organization, such as the large metal box included in the images in this article.

The tailgate is covered in plastic, more suffered than painted metal.

Its load capacity is 675 kilos, enough for a multitude of jobs, whether construction, gardening or transport. At a technical level there are no more changes to the Renault Express: only available with manual changes, we can choose between a 1.3 TCe gasoline engine and 100 hp, or two 1.5 dCi diesel with powers of 75 hp or 95 hp. The price of the Renault Express with pick-up bodywork has not been announced, and will have to be studied at a dealer of the brand, as it is an external conversion.