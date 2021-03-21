The new Renault 5 2024 will cost less than 20,000 euros!

Luca de Meo, the new boss of the Renault Group, already said at the presentation of the Renault 5 prototype that this electric car was going to have a really surprising price. Today we can give you the figure with which the sale of the model will start in 2024.

Interested customers can take one home for less than 20,000 euros! That means it will cost the same as a thermal utility, which is a revolution in the market for battery-powered cars.

The fee is before possible government aid is included, so the outlay could be even lower. This objective has been achieved thanks to the use of LFP batteries, whose main advantages are a significantly lower cost, greater thermal stability and a long service life, although it is true that they have a lower energy density.



To all this, we must add that the Renault 5 2024, 100% electric, will be based on an already created platform, the CMF-B / EV, which also serves to reduce costs when developing this vintage air vehicle. ‘.

In principle, the engine will be a simplified version of the one that the electric Mégane will debut this year, so there is no need to make a large investment in this area either. How much autonomy does the car offer? It may be around 250/300 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, but there is nothing official yet.

The electric Renault 5 will replace both the Twingo Electric and the ZOE, will be around 4.0 meters in length and will be presented at the end of 2023. Manufacturing will begin in early 2024 at the French plant in Douai.

The surprises might not end here, as we also expect an eco-friendly Renault 4 to be unveiled, based of course on the classic model, which would also generate full attention from the media and fans.

It seems to us a success to ‘rescue’ mythical models when designing vehicles of the future. And if above these cars ‘are in price’, like the Renault 5, everything indicates that it will sell really well. Does anyone bet the opposite?