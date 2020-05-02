Daniela Cortés He used his Instagram account again to ratify his complaint of gender violence against Sebastián Villa. Without going any further, the 23-year-old Colombian told more details of her situation and evidenced the acts of violence with an opinion from the forensic doctor.

“I want to respond to people who, without knowledge of the situation, have given their opinion on my complaint. The photos published by me on April 27 are not evidence of a single episode of mistreatment by my ex-partner. They are a compilation of several wounds that he caused me during the time we lived togetherCortés began.

And in the same line, he added: “As I said at the time of publication, I denounce having been physically and psychologically mistreated over two years. I want to emphasize that the traces of violence seen in the photos are proof of the way in which he constantly behaved. “

“In the image that accompanies this post, You will see the opinion of the forensic doctor who treated me two days after the last attack. As stated in the document, several of the wounds (edema and bruising on the head, arm and thigh) that were recorded in the photos, correspond to the attack on April 27, “the story continued.

“With this evidence (the medical concept added to the evidence that accounts for old mistreatments), we will continue the judicial process. At this time the solidarity opinions of friends, family and acquaintances who want to hide the truth are not valid. All those who were around us already know what was happening, even in view of some who now come out to deny the facts, “he closed.

For this reason, Justice prohibited Villa from leaving the country for 30 days and the player has not yet appeared to testify for his extortion complaint. In the coming days there will be more news about this situation.

I want to respond to people who, without knowledge of the situation, have given their opinion on my complaint. The photos published by me on April 27 are not evidence of a single episode of abuse by My Ex-partner; they are a compilation of several wounds that he caused me during the time we lived together. As I said at the time of publication, I denounce having been physically and psychologically abused over the course of two years. I want to emphasize that the traces of violence seen in the photos are proof of the way in which he constantly behaved. In the image that accompanies this post, you will see the opinion of the forensic doctor who treated me two days after the last attack. As stated in the document, several of the wounds (edema and ecchymosis on the head, arm and thigh) that were recorded in the photos, correspond to the attack on April 27. With this evidentiary material (the medical concept added to the evidence that accounts for old mistreatments), we will continue the judicial process. At this time the solidarity opinions of friends, family and acquaintances who want to hide the truth are not valid. All those who were around us already know what was happening, even in view of some who now come out to deny the facts. @burlandofernando A post shared by Daniela Cortes M (@danicortesms) on May 1, 2020 at 2:58 PDT

.