The new reinforcement that will join Team Contendientes

The fifth season of the competition program, Exatlon United States, has been one that has been characterized by constant surprises for everyone involved. But something particular that has impressed the many fans of the Telemundo sports reality show has been the duration of this installment, which has already been going on for more than six months, and also the addition of new reinforcements in such an advanced stage of the fight, known by all as “The Fiercest on the Planet”.

The reinforcements: unfair arrival?

For weeks, when Andoni García, Wilmarie Negrón for Team Contendientes, and Jorge Hugo Giraldo and Dania Aguillón for the Famosos joined, Exatlon United States fans have not stopped commenting on how unfair this incorporation would be when the competition It has been going on for more than six months, and the athletes who are there from the beginning are already beginning to show signs of exhaustion, while some athletes who have recently arrived, have another perspective of the competition and are more rested to reach the final stage with strength.

What nobody knew was that four new reinforcements are about to be added to the competition that we will meet in the next few days, it is a man and a woman for each team and, as expected, this has resulted in a new controversy for him Competition program since just when we all thought it would be over, it gives us surprises like this one that indicates that now there are emotions to live in the fifth season.

The women who came to the competition and are already participating in real time are named Genesis Romero for the Contendientes, and Diana Juarez for the Famous, according to different information collected by the different portals for fans.

On the men’s side, the Movies MV portal, a specialist in everything related to Exatlon United States, always sharing accurate and quality information, would have already released the first name of a gentleman who would have come to be part of Team Contendientes. This is the Mexican Luis Carpizo, who has a peculiarity, upon arrival he would have suffered an injury and at times it was thought that he should leave the competition, but it was not the case and he is already in good condition and participating in the arenas.

Although not much information is yet known about the new member of Team Contendientes, according to his Instagram profile, Luis Carpizo is an avid athlete, American football player and lover of physical exercise, he identifies himself as a coach and is part of the application to do physical activity called Wos.

In his Instagram profile we can see that the athlete also shares his passion for fitness with modeling, as he is seen in different professional photos with various styles that cause the admiration of his many followers, who do not stop sending positive comments to the new member of the Contendientes team in Exatlon United States.

It remains to be seen who will be part of Team Famosos.

Welcome Luis

