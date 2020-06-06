Playing in a stadium without fans It will not only be a novelty for the coaches, players and teams in this return of the First and Second Division competition. It is also a completely new stage for professional football players and assistants.

Hence, it was the first topic that the Technical Referees Committee has addressed in the first of the four days by videoconference that started yesterday Friday. As we have been counting in SPORT; Given this exceptional situation and to avoid contact by all the members of the arbitration establishment, the CTA chose to hold this technical meeting by videoconference. The first session lasted more than three hours, with a short break, and they were opened with a connection with the president of the UEFA referees, Roberto Rosetti.

Then the arbitration establishment began to address a capital issue also for arbitration in these eleven days remaining in First division. It is the way in which the referees and assistants must prepare for the matches in this new football where there will be no public in the stands. But even if they do not have the pressure of the stands, on the contrary, if you are going to be able to listen to all the conversations or dialogues they may have with the players. Hence the importance of knowing how to address the players, when making decisions on the field of play, to act according to the guidelines they take from the VAR room. It is a new arbitration, hence the Technical Referees Committee would like to start the sessions with this question.

The next topic was the VAR Protocol. Also the arbitration establishment wanted to remind the collegiate and assistants, and despite permanent updating during the confinement, the guidelines that mark the performance of Video Arbitration. The difference between the objective plays are the offside games where it is not necessary to resort to the monitor and the subjective ones where you can open a review if you receive the indication from the VAR that there may be a clear and manifest error.

This Saturday the second of the four days of the collegiate is scheduled whose appointments we knew last Thursday that they will not become official until 48 hours of each day. Except the first day where, as we have already announced this Friday in SPORT; The designated collegiate in their day remain. The reason for this new procedure is due to the fact that, given the intensity of the matches, the CTA considers it the most logical thing to wait until the end of each day in the event of possible injuries or even that there could be the possibility of contagion due to the coronavirus, etc. implement a method of designation very similar to that used in World Cups or Euro Cups.