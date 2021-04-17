The new Redmi Note 10 Pro has a discount on AliExpress

The Xiaomi smartphone falls in price, it is your opportunity to take one of the best.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer, you can take home one of the latest Xiaomi smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is discounted in its global version, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. All you have to do is apply the XIAOMIES150 coupon. It has free, fast shipping and from Spain.

Buy on AliExpress: Redmi Note 10 Pro

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro at a discount

The Redmi smartphone has a large 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip designed for gaming. It will allow you to take advantage of quite demanding apps and games. The new Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,020 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Super AMOLED, FullHD + and 120 Hz screen 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio Buy on AliExpress: Redmi Note 10 Pro

