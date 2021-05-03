The new record that fell in Portimao

05/03/2021 at 10:58 AM CEST

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen Y Valtteri Bottas set a new record at the Portuguese GP, the three of them taking the podium together for the fifteenth time in Formula 1 history.

The first time the three met at the awards ceremony was at the 2018 Spanish GP. Mercedes signed a double with Hamilton and Bottas and Verstappen accompanied them on the third step. After that the faces were all seen together again on the podium in Japan. And in 2019 they did it in Australia, Spain and the United States.

In 2020, Verstappen was the only one who approached the intractable Mercedes and the trio coincided on the podium of Styria, Hungary, Silverstone, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Portugal and Abu Dhabi, for a total of 13. This season, for now the account has been expanded by Bahrain and Portugal.

On all these occasions Hamilton has been the one who has won the most times, 10 in total, compared to three from Bottas and two from Verstappen. The Finn has been the one who has risen to second place the most times in that combination, 7 times, while the Dutch who has done it the most third, with 8.

Before them, the hat-trick that had risen to the podium the most times together were Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, who shared the box 14 times between the 2014 Malaysian GP and the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP.

The trios that have coincided the most times on the podium:

1. BOTTAS Valtteri-HAMILTON Lewis-VERSTAPPEN Max in 15 Grand Prizes

2. HAMILTON Lewis-ROSBERG Nico-VETTEL Sebastian 14

3. ALONSO Fernando-VETTEL Sebastian-WEBBER Mark 13

4. COULTHARD David-HAKKINEN Mika-SCHUMACHER Michael 12

5. BOTTAS Valtteri-HAMILTON Lewis-VETTEL Sebastian 12