The new realme 8 and realme 8 5G are presented on May 12

Until not long ago, for many people, talking about 5G was talking about something only available to very few, at least during the first years of implementation. With the operators having done their job, building a network infrastructure that places Spain at the forefront of 5G, now it is the turn of the phone manufacturers.

Some brands only began to make compatible with 5G only their super high-end terminals, those that are around or exceed 1,000 euros in price. However, If technology advances as it advances, democratizing new trends, it is thanks to brands like Realme. And the realme 8 5G is the best example of it.

Although we can see them calmly later, both the realme 8 and the realme 8 5G will again have top-notch specs, again proving that practically any user can enjoy the best mobile experience without having to pay large amounts.

What is known about the new realme 8 and realme 8 5G

Specifically, and referring to the realme 8 5G, we will have a phone equipped with the Dimensity 700 5G processor, which offers exceptional performance at all times, in addition to compatibility with 5G networks. Also we will see a terminal of reduced dimensions, with a thickness of 8.5 mm and 185 grams of weight. Of course, despite its size, it hides an incredible 5,000 mAh battery.

We also know that you will have a 6.5-inch FHD + resolution display, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz or, what is the same: it will be a nimble terminal with a very good image quality. And all that, below 200 euros, as announced by realme in the European presentation of both devices.

As for the realme 8, we already know that it will be the most affordable phone with a SuperAMOLED screen on the market, and a 10,000 mAh battery, so it points to it being the mobile perfect both for playing games and for watching the best multimedia content in any situation, even in very bright scenarios where most screens lose quality. In addition, we also know that it will incorporate the Mediatek Helio G95 processor so efficiency is assured.

But the event will not only include the presentation of the two terminals. realme has also announced that a new edition of their TWS headphones will be presented, the realme Buds Q 2, with more than 20 hours of autonomy, IPX4 resistance and Gaming Mode with super low latency of 88ms for a perfect synchronization between video and audio.

How and when to watch the presentation

In just five months of the year, realme has been the brand that has presented the most terminals. This makes him want to give a spin to his presentation concept that we will see next May 12 at 3:30 p.m.

According to realme sources, This presentation of the new product range will be unconventional and promises to be full of surprises. With the title “Speed ​​Challenge”, in relation to the high speeds offered by 5G technology, this will be the one that has all the prominence of the presentation.

If you want to follow the presentation, you can do it next Tuesday, May 12 from 3:30 p.m. at the following link.

