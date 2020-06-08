By: Emilio González *

As the world continues its fight against the dizzying spread of the coronavirus, there are still unanswered questions about what the “new normal” could be in the world once the pandemic is brought under control: How will consumption habits change? What kind of services and products will become more relevant in the post-Covid-19 world? What habits will remain and which will disappear?

These macro trends have the potential to shape what would be the new reality of the world after COVID-19 that aims at simplicity, connectivity and collectivity.

Remote work and productivity

Following the pandemic, governments, companies and society in general have been forced to adapt to the situation and were forced to establish remote work processes to guarantee the safety of their collaborators and families. Companies that already had “remote-friendly” cultures benefited and managed to adapt more quickly to the situation. Those that did not, were forced to incorporate tools, and above all, practices, that would allow their collaborators to work and continue being productive from their homes. Hiring new tools is the easy part and the rapid growth in the use of services like Slack and Zoom is proof of this. But adopting the practices and customs that teams need to work effectively remotely takes more time, as it involves a culture change.

Despite these difficulties, many companies have been surprised by the results they have obtained with 100% remote schemes. With the right practices and tools, productivity has been maintained, and in some cases increased. In addition, these schemes bring other benefits for both companies and workers; for the company: lower office expenses, access to more talent due to not being physically restricted; for workers: shorter travel times and expenses, greater flexibility of where to live, among others.

These success stories will impact the work schemes that companies will allow even after the pandemic. In general, more flexible work schemes that allow the benefits of remote work to be combined, without sacrificing 100% human interaction, will be more common in the new normal.

Digital coexistence

Since the beginning of this contingency, people have adopted digital communication tools not only to work from home, but also to maintain personal relationships. Interestingly, as we adopted these tools, certain distances were shortened and we managed to strengthen relationships with family and friends who live in distant places, because in the end, in a video conference it does not make a difference if a participant is one or a thousand kilometers away. The opportunities for these remote interactions already existed, but the pandemic has made us more aware of all the tools we have available and has also awakened in the world the need to continue connecting with others, and what better way to do it than by taking advantage of technology.

The voice of the nonconformist

The pandemic has called for clear actions by governments globally to protect their populations from the virus and prevent an even worse health and economic crisis. The strategies used in different countries have varied, as well as their success. But overall, citizens around the world have become more demanding of their leaders, calling for transparency and clear strategies to combat the crisis. In the future, we hope that people will be more aware when choosing their leaders by demanding that they promote better strategies to deal with crises such as the coronavirus crisis and seeking the well-being of all people, especially the most vulnerable.

New consumer habits

Consumers have been forced to change their habits during this pandemic, and this has affected both the way people shop, and the categories in which they spend. As expected, there has been a strong growth in online shopping as people seek shelter in their homes and avoid public places. Having a digital presence became necessary for all businesses and many have adapted quickly to continue offering their products without a physical presence. As a sample of the above, the number of stores created on the Shopify platform registered a 62% increase between March 13 and April 24. This change is likely to persist after the pandemic, as more consumers will have experienced the convenience of shopping online, and the supply of online products will have increased.

The categories in which people spend has also changed dramatically. As expected, spending on entertainment (restaurants, cinemas, concerts, bars, among others) and tourism has dropped dramatically, while spending on supermarkets, home entertainment (streaming services, video games, etc.), and services delivery has increased. We don’t know which of these new habits are temporary, but we can be sure that not everything will return to the way it was before. In countries where restrictions have already been lifted, such as China, spending on entertainment remains very low although other sectors have recovered more quickly. Businesses, especially those in the hardest hit industries, will have to find ways to adapt and diversify their sources of income – for example, many restaurants have focused more on delivery, take-out, frozen food, or creating food kits. ingredients to prepare at home.

Digital transactions

Obviously, you couldn’t close this column without talking about financial services. We believe that the pandemic will accelerate the transition from the use of cash to digital payment methods, primarily due to the increased need for people to transact remotely. As financial services companies, we can help this transition by offering fully digital products that do not depend on physical branches for their hiring and service, but still offering efficient and humane customer service. Therefore, digital financial products that are simple, transparent, humane and that empower people will have a greater advantage in the market compared to this new reality.

Probably the greatest learning we will have is that we cannot take anything for granted and that change forces us to prepare, plan and plan better. Opportunities to build better societies also come after crises, since they are propitious moments to create, change, reflect on whether our old reality was really functional or it is necessary to reconfigure our way of cooperating, communicating, deciding, living and coexisting with others. and with our planet.

Emilio González is CEO of Nu México**

