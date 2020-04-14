         The new Razer Earbuds come within a ‘Poké Ball’ and promise up to 15 hours of autonomy

The concept of EarBuds continues to be the protagonist in a large part of the catalog of headphones from the main brands. Razer wanted to launch its new proposal in this format, with the peculiarity of doing it in collaboration with Nintendo and the Pokémon saga.

The Razer Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds are the fruit of this collaboration, low-latency wireless headphones that feature with a peculiar design based on PokémonPoké Ball included to “catch them”.

Up to 15 hours of autonomy using the Poké Ball

Razer’s True Wireless Earbuds are based on the Pokémon design, specifically the more popular Pikachu. The body of the headphones is yellow and we find the Pokémon starring in them. The most striking thing however is headphone box, which is a Poké Ball. Beyond this peculiar design, it has a battery indicator to know the level of charge in the headphones. Apart from this, the box has a small strap to carry it hanging wherever we want.

Up to 15 hours of autonomy with box and reduced latency. Beyond design, Razer headphones have cool features

At the level of technical characteristics these headphones They integrate a 13-millimeter driver, IPX4 certification of water resistance and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to save energy. In the same way, they offer an autonomy of three hours, which can go up to 15 hours if we use the box to load them.

Like Bluetooth headsets that are, latency can be challenging. From Razer they say that these Earbuds have a low latency function that reduces it to 60ms. It is not the lowest figure seen in headphones, but it should be enough on paper to avoid reproductive problems.

These headphones will be priced at 999 yuan (130 euros to the exchange) although, at the moment, they have only been launched in the Chinese market. It is not the first time that Razer has launched a product in collaboration with Nintendo, since last year they launched a keyboard and mouse also with “Pikachu design”.

Track | Tmall

