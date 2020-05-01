Renault is renewed with 3 new electric vehicles that aim to dominate the market: the Clio E-TECH, the Captur E-TECH Plug-in, and the Mégane E-TECH Plug-i

Renault continues betting on the electrification of its cars, because he knows perfectly the terrain he is treading and the trends that point to the future of the automotive industry. With this preamble, the French firm has made the incorporation of the models E-TECH, The new range of electric cars that has vehicles “full hybrid“

The three cars that make up the new range of Renault are the Clio E-TECH, “Full plug-in hybrid”, the plug-in hybrid versions of Captur E-TECH Plug-in, and the Mégane E-TECH Plug-in.

. Clio E-TECH

The main characteristic of this model is that it offers reductions in consumption of up to 40% compared to a thermal engine, due to its 100% electric start, and optimized thermal conduction to move both on urban and road trips. Its hybrid system allows it to carry out 80% of urban routes in electric mode, reaching speeds of up to 75 km / h.

. Mégane E-TECH Plug-in

The Mégane has the new E-TECH Plug-in motorization, and uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Captur E-TECH Plug-in, with an output of 160 hp. Its 9.8 kWh (400V) battery allows an autonomy in electric mode of 50 km at a speed of up to 135 km / h.

Renault Mégane E-TECH.

Credit: Courtesy Renault.

. CAPTUR E-TECH Plug-in

The new Captur E-TECH has the ability to run in electric mode for 45 km, in mixed use, at a speed of up to 135 km / h, and up to 64 km in urban use. This SUV has a power of 160 HP, and they are no obstacle it can operate during daily journeys without consuming fuel and face long journeys without limitations of autonomy.

Renault Captur E-TECH.

Credit: Courtesy Renault.

Those are the 3 models that are part of the French manufacturer’s massive electrification strategy, which proposes an experience of electric driving that limits CO2 emissions.

