Ramón Rodríguez (Barcelona, ​​1976), an indie singer-songwriter best known by his artistic alias The New Raemon, has a new album. The seventh, if the accounts do not fail us. It’s called Coplas del andar torcido, and it’s one of those albums that has been left hanging in limbo, because its release coincided with the advent of the happy coronavirus. Finally, the album has a definitive release date. This Friday in digital version, and June 26 in physics. These are their responses to the Icon questionnaire. Much appreciated because you confess that you hate questionnaires.

What do others like best about yourself? I guess my voice when singing, although there will be others who detest it.

And what do you like most about yourself? Spending time with my children is what I like the most.

What is your favorite way to lose control? I do not like losing control, I am quite content in that sense.

What did you buy with your first salary? Discs.

What do you have in the background on your mobile screen? The one that came standard.

What is your hidden ability? Imitate voices.

Your favorite swearword? Mecachis!

What public figure do you love? To Paula Bonet.

And what public figure would you not want to have around? A few.

What trip marked you? Seattle, 2003. There I was able to meet William Goldsmith and Jeremy Enigk of Sunny Day Real Estate, my favorite group from the 90s together with Archers Of Loaf.

And where would you not go back? A bad experience in a place can make you not want to return, I think it is good to return because the experience will almost certainly improve with distance, you are not the same person as then.

What song do you play to cheer you up? Glenn Campbell’s Rhinestone Cowboy.

And to seduce? The Jesus Lizard thumbscrews.

What is your favorite Instagram account? Without a doubt: Millán Salcedo’s, makes the lives of others much better.

And the video that you have seen the most on YouTube? Michael Caine imitating himself.

Who is the most famous person you have ever met? I’m not interested in famous people.

Who was your first erotic idol? Jamie Lee Curtis.

And what was the last one? I don’t care about those things anymore.

What do you find when you Google yourself? I don’t usually do it, it’s a bad habit.

What is the worst question you have been asked in an interview? They have done many to me, I confess that I detest the questionnaires.

What was it you always wanted to know but you think is too late to try to learn? Play chess.

Exciting or calming? Depends on the day.

What dish do you master and which one do you fail in the kitchen? I do what I can.

What is the failure you learned the most from? You always learn from failure.

What is the bravest thing you have done in your life? Attending the birth of my daughter Leia, she was born in our room, she arrived without warning and we had no time to leave the house.

What is the most expensive garment you have in your wardrobe? The jackets my father gave me.

What would you not forgive in a friend? If he’s a friend, I shouldn’t worry about anything.

What would you not forgive in a lover? Who am I to forgive anyone?

What did you want to be when you were little? Actor, comic artist and singer.

What would your senescence be like? Along with the person I love.

What is your most irrational fear or phobia? I’m so scared that I don’t want anyone to know.

Do you remember what was the happiest moment of your life? Seeing people who matter to me happy makes me very happy.

And the saddest? I prefer not to remember it.

What activity helps you relax and disconnect completely? Writing songs, that’s what I do.

Tell us an absurd joke that made you very funny.

– Three plus two?

– Seven.

– I bum your ass!

