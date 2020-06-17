Tennis, officially, is back. The ATP has released its new provisional 2020 calendar, subject to strict health and safety measures in each country, with which the circuit will start rolling again in 2020. After many months of negotiations, meetings and calls, everything is ready: we will have tennis starting in August.

The August 14Specifically, the action will return in the ATP 500 of Washington. The American capital will mark the return to competition, which we have all been waiting for a long time, and will be the prelude to the tennis bubble that will be lived in New York shortly after. The Cincinnati Masters 1000, which will be played inside Flushing Meadows after the official confirmation of the USTA, will begin on August 22 (there will be a preliminary phase for the tournament on August 20), Saturday, and will end on Friday, August 28.

And it is that in this bubble the main objective is the safe and correct dispute of the Us Open, which will start just 3 days later. The August 31 It will be the date when tennis will return to the 5 sets, to the excitement of the Grand Slams. Until September 13, the Bilie Jean King Tennis Center will officially see how the best in the world traveling to the United States will duel over two weeks. We remember: there will be no pre-phase for the Us Open and the tournament will be held under the standards imposed by the USTA.

Thereafter, the dance begins and the plan drawn up by the ATP for the ground tour to take place right after the tournament in Flushing Meadows. We will see how the players adapt to such a radical change, but the first stop of the ground tour will coincide with the second week of the Us Open: nothing more and nothing less than the Kitzbühel tournament in Austria, which will start on 8 September but with a peculiarity: top-10 players will not be able to play it unless they lose in the first rounds of the Us Open. That is, a rule that forces the best to play the Grand Slam and prevents them from prioritizing the 250 tournament.

Then come the two major tournaments in preparation for the clay court tour. First of all, the Mutua Madrid Open, which will kick off on September 13 and become the second Masters 1000 of the season (after Cincinnati). The calendar will continue its course and a week later, on September 20, the Rome Masters 1000, another tournament that finally seems to save their dispute in 2020. The land tour will end like this, of course, in Paris. On September 27, with practically no rest time, will begin what, atypically, will be the last Grand Slam of the year. Roland Garros.

A particularity concerns the Parisian tournament: here yes there will be a previous phase of a week that will coincide simultaneously with the dispute of the Masters 1000 in Rome. October 11 will mark the champion in the Bois de Boulogne and from there, the calendar is unknown to everyone. The ATP will make a decision in mid-July regarding what, in theory, comes next. At the moment, we do not know if the Asian tour will be played or if there will be ATP World Tour Finals.

Among the other particularities confirmed by Gaudenzi, who has said that his objective was “to safeguard as many large tournaments as possible”, is that of the circuit. ATP Challenger: It will return from August 17, together with the ITF World Tennis Tour. The particularities of the tournaments that compose it (what events will be played?), Are not yet known.

So, with a smile on our lips we can affirm one clear thing: tennis is already here. August will mark his return, with five great tournaments in just a month and a half. Curves are coming, and we will be here to count them.