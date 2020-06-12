Grill build time cut in half from 30 minutes to 15

Journalists, 12 per event, will be ‘confined’ in the press room

The FIA ​​has announced the procedures to be followed during the European tour races, in order to guarantee safety in the paddock and on the circuit. These are related to the preparation of the grill and to the accredited media for the coverage of the events.

First, grill training and preparation time, which used to be 30 minutes to include interviews, will be reduced to 15 minutes, according to the Italian edition of the American web portal Motorsport.com. The track will only be accessible to teams with minimal staff, since in the first events of this year there will be no guests. Interviews at the foot of the track minutes before the race will not be allowed either.

Pilots are invited not to line up to listen the anthem, but to stay close to their respective cars so as not to mix with the rest of the teams. On the other hand, the podium ceremony will be maintained, although respecting the physical distances between the participants.

During the weekend there will be space for the media, in which the pilots will communicate with the journalists by videoconference.

In the press room there will be a maximum number of 12 journalists, but these will have access to the paddock or contact with the pilots or teams. This first group of journalists, selected by the FIA, will cover the first three races before returning to their headquarters and will then make way for a second group for the next three races. Each of these professionals will undergo a rapid test to detect the covid-19 as soon as they arrive on the track and must present a certificate with the results of a serological test that must be done three days before traveling to Austria.

Finally, each team must be accommodated in a different hotel and it is prohibited to go to the circuit on foot. There will also be no hospitalities, each team will have its own dining room, which will be located in a large space to guarantee physical distances.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard