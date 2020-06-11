TikTok has been one of the biggest phenomena in terms of social networks And that has become clear to us in recent months, both before and after quarantine, as many of us have noticed how the number of users, visitors and videos increases considerably and increasingly. But not only that, since While the short video platform has helped people jump to fame, it has also helped some music artists. The most recent success story is that of Dayglow.

It is quite likely that the name does not sound familiar to you when you hear it, however, We are sure that you have already heard at least one song by this 20-year-old American singer, songwriter and producer from Fort Worth, Texas., who at his young age has not only managed to reap his success on TikTok, but has also already performed at major festivals such as the Austin City Limits of 2019.

Sloan Struble, the true name of the musician behind Dayglow, he put his Advertising career on hold at the University of Texas, and began to fully dedicate himself to this indie-pop project whose sound reminds us of artists such as Wallows, Last Dinosaurs, Saint Motel, San Cisco and MGMT, which is also accompanied by an aesthetic and “DIY” atmosphere that characterizes all the musical creations of this talented young man.

Dayglow, who grew up watching other people venture to make music from their homes, decided to get down to business and in September 2018 he released his debut album titled Fuzzybrain, from which the single “Can I Call You Tonight?”, a song that has more than 26 million views on YouTube and which It went viral after a TikTok user recorded a small clip where she sang the song created by Sloan Struble.

But do not believe that this stroke of luck is the only thing that has determined Dayglow’s career. Actually, This singer-songwriter has been considered a promise of dream pop and indiepop by specialized music sites such as NME.. Although the coronavirus quarantine forced Struble to cancel the first tour he would do and where he would show more people why they should listen to him, that has not stopped his desire to stand out in the current independent scene.

That was made clear to us with his most recent video titled “Run the World !!!”, which he recorded with the help of his mother, a friend, and a ramp located in the patio of his house.. In the music clip, where we can see Dayglow fighting against beings from another planet, we can notice that Sloan Struble is a great lover of green screen effects and that his songs are definitely perfect to listen to and disconnect from the world for a while.

With rhythms that convey happiness, joy and a feeling of unity through music, in addition to a balanced influence between indie pop artists from the 2000s and 1990s, there is no doubt that Dayglow is one of the artists to keep track of., because in addition to having already conquered TikTok, the social network of the moment, Sloan Struble has everything to appear in future large posters of festivals around the world such as Coachella or Corona Capital, in the case of Mexico.

