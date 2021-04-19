the new project that shakes the world of football

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. (Photo: REUTERS)

Football is stirring. The announcement of a new league that brings together only the biggest clubs in Europe has shaken the sporting board. The news has met head-on with opposition from FIFA, UEFA and the rest of the confederations and national leagues. This is all you need to know:

What exactly?

A new ‘VIP’ competition apart from the current competitions in which 20 clubs would participate: the 15 founders and another five additional teams that “will be classified annually based on the performance of the previous season.

What clubs would be part of?

Both Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will be part of the project. Along with these three Spanish clubs, the founders are the Italians: Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, and the English: Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. There will soon be three more invited teams, among which the French Paris Saint-Germain is expected.

Who will direct it?

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has been chosen by the clubs to preside over the Super League.

After announcing the creation, Pérez has assured that “soccer is the only global sport in the world with more than 4,000 million followers”, and therefore, their “responsibility as big clubs” is “to respond to the wishes of the fans” .

The vice president of the Super League will be Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, who in turn has reiterated that they make the dream of football fans come true with great matches on a continuous basis in a new competition.

Joel Glazer, Manchester United co-chairman, will assume the second vice-chairmanship.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.