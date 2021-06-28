the new processor for the highest range raises the power cap and boosts artificial intelligence

Qualcomm’s artillery for the high-end is more loaded than ever this year, making the long-awaited Snapdragon 888 5G finally neither come alone nor the most advanced. Why? Because, as was somewhat expected by precedents, Qualcomm has now introduced the Snapdragon 888+ 5G, an evolution focused on power and artificial intelligence.

This completes (at least for now) the batch of the 800 series, in which we have also seen the Snapdragon 870 5G and the Snapdragon 860 (inferior to the previous ones and the last one without 5G, but equally high-end). It is a SoC very similar to its predecessor, being a rather demure update and apparently seeking to increase power.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G datasheet

Snapdragon 888+ 5G

Manufacturing

5 nanometers

CPU

8 cores Kryo 680 at 3GHz

Artificial intelligence

Hexagon 780 triple

Vector eXtensions

Tensor Accelerator

Scalar Accelerator

GPU

Adreno 660

OpenGL 3.2

OpenCL 2.0 FP

Vulkan 1.1

DirectX 12

Memories

Up to 16GB LPDDR5 at 3.2GHz

UFS 3.1

Photography and video

Qualcomm Spectra 580

Up to 200 megapixels without zero shutter lag

Up to 84 megapixels or 64 + 25 dual megapixels

8K video at 30fps

4K HDR video at 120fps

HEIF and HEIC support

Safety

Fingerprint reading

Iris recognition

Facial recognition

Speech recognition

Qualcomm Mobile Security

Displays

4K at 60Hz / QHD + at 144Hz

HDR10 and HDR10 +

Rec. 2020

10 bit color depth

Fast charge

Quick Charge 5

Up to 100W

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA MIMO 4X4 up to 7.5Gbps / 3Gbps

WiFi 6E up to 3.6Gbps

Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth aptX

NFC support

GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and SBAS

Taking the Kryo and artificial intelligence further

As we can see from the specifications and anticipated in the introduction, the Snapdragon 888+ 5G maintains much of the skeleton of the original 888, seeing that what characterizes it is, literally, an overclocking. Qualcomm has released this processor with a maximum of 3 GHz for its eight Kryo 680 cores (well, it’s a round of the exact figure, 2.995 GHz), so they are looking for a higher peak of performance.

On the other hand, the brand claims that the artificial intelligence engine has been improved to reach the 32 TOPS, which would achieve a 20% improvement over its predecessor. With this they hope that the maximum performance is superior and that the mobiles that integrate it “think” a little more quickly.

Much déjà vu in form and substance

For the rest, the components of the Snapdragon 888+ 5G remain almost identical to what we saw in its predecessor. That is why it is a processor built in 5 nanometers and we see the GPU again Adreno 660, which together with other components and the Elite Gaming platform, the brand promises good performance in the most demanding video games.

In this regard, the processor supports displays up to 144 Hz refresh rate, the most we are seeing on mobile phones, and they promise a 20% reduction in touch latency. Support for HDR10 and HDR10 +, 8K video, sensors of up to 200 megapixels, RAM of up to 16 GB LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage is also maintained, the maximum we currently see in these specifications (except for 200 megapixels, which has not yet been arrived) and that already covered the Snapdragon 888.

In terms of connectivity, both the X60 5G RF modem and the peak download speed are maintained, 7.5 Gbps. The Snapdragon 888+ 5G also retains support for WiFi 6 and 6E and up to Bluetooth 5.2.

The Snapdragon 888+ 5G already has several homes in the future

For now we know that some mobile of ASUS ROG series (Republic of Games, the gaming family of this brand) will integrate it. We will also see it in some Honor product, specifically the Honor Magic 3, some from Vivo, Xiaomi and Motorola, but they have not given details of dates or specific models.

With this we hope that there will be a second round of flagships and that at least in these brands we will see a top of the range with the new Qualcomm processor. Will have to see if you notice the difference in practice, so we will be waiting to be able to carry out the performance tests and the operation of the mobiles to tell you about it.