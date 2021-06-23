the new Private Relay service in iOS 15 noticeably slows down the internet connection

The last WWDC served so that Apple redoubled its commitment to privacy, even if it was with the occasional half ink. It was at that event that it presented its Private Relay service, included in iCloud + and which guarantees the privacy of data transmitted, especially through Safari.

Everything seemed great in that proposal, but those who are testing the previews of iOS 15, macOS 12 or iPadOS 15 are running into a serious problem: the speed of your internet connections drops noticeably when Private Relay is activated.

If your connection is to pedals, you should still disable Private Relay

There are several users who have installed the iOS 15, macOS 12 or iPadOS 15 developer betas that can already be installed on the iPhone and iPad, but when doing so and activating this option they have realized a serious problem: their internet connections were slowing down a lot.

I’m outside of Chicago and here’s my results with PR on vs off. Looks can be deceiving, though. So far from what I’ve found, a lot of pages still just don’t load fast at all. pic.twitter.com/7pu2Oijlfx – Jeff (@ gank41) June 22, 2021

The drops vary according to each case, but complaints on social networks, as explained by users like Guilherme Rambo on Twitter, are frequent. The users They have published screenshots with connection speed tests and the downloads are clear in some cases, although others have not noticed as much impact.

macOS 12. Private Relay on vs. Private Relay off😐 pic.twitter.com/rcGcCVGA6V – NSBeep (); (@Krivoblotsky) June 16, 2021

The debate is also active on Reddit or in forums like MacRumors, and some experts recommend using it with certain specific preferences to avoid problems, which not only noticeable in connection speeds but also in latencies, which can increase significantly.

The service has just debuted and may therefore be issues due to this initial rollout, but if you are testing any of the prerelease versions of iOS 15, macOS 12 (Monterey), or iPadOS 15 you may experience these issues. In those cases, it is best to simply disable the Private Relay option in the system settings.

This is not a VPN even if it looks like it

The Private Relay service has been compared to that provided by a Virtual Private Network (VPN), but in reality this Apple proposal is something different and in fact it can be used in conjunction with services that provide such options.

To begin with, Private Relay is in charge of encrypting the data that is transmitted, but it only does so in the case of certain applications. In fact the focus is on Safari, your browserAlthough there is also encrypted traffic in relation to DNS and a small set of application data that we use. If you use Chrome on the iPhone, for example, Private Relay will not protect those communications.

Another important difference with a VPN is in the fact that it often these services are used to camouflage the origin of our connection and disguise it. VPNs allow our connections to appear to be located in the United States or any other country that we want to avoid blocking content by region, but Private Relay does not offer that option.