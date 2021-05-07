The new privacy feature in iOS 14.5 is a success

App Tracking Transparency (ATT), a new privacy feature that Apple has released in iOS 14.5, has been around for a short time, but the first data reveals that the majority of users have chosen to keep the identifier of advertising (IDFA) disabled. In other words, the vast majority have prevented applications from tracking them.

According to a survey by Verizon Media-owned analytics firm Flurry, only the 4% of iPhone owners in the United States have allowed applications to track your activity. The data comes from a sample of 2.5 million daily active mobile phone users.

Globally, the landscape of App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 changes slightly, although the bottom line is the same. A sample of 5.3 million users reveals that only 12% of the world’s iPhone users have chosen to keep IDFA active.

Since last April 26, the date on which ATT became operational, until May 6, the figures representing users who do not want to be tracked have ranged between 11% and 13% worldwide and between 2% and 5% in the United States. From the analysis firm they believe that this trend could continue in the long term.

How does App Tracking Transparency work in iOS 14.5?

A pop-up notification from App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5

Before the release of iOS 14.5, developers, through the identifier of advertising (IDFA), could track user activity from their applications. In addition, they could cross the information with other data sets to create profiles and offer better ads and targeted advertising.

With the advent of App Tracking Transparency, developers are required to ask users before tracking them. That is, the advertising identifier is disabled by default. If tracing is allowed, everything will work as before.

However, Apple seeks to discourage the use of IDFA after iOS 14.5. The company wants to give way to other advertising measurement tools that do not put the privacy of users at risk. One of them is SKAdNetwork, which can also report the number of times a publication was installed or a conversion was performed.

App Tracking Transparency has been commended by the Electronic Frontier Foundation. On the other hand, Facebook ensures that these methods threaten small advertisers and the gratuitousness of their social networks.

