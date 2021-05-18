the new prey of bassists

Soltec: the new prey for bassists

Soltec is trying to overcome the bump experienced in recent days with the arrival of its first short position since it was released on the market last October. That day was settled with double-digit losses, which have not been able to alleviate or the positive arrival of its results, negative but with improvement, as we will now see, in its portfolio of projects, which in the end the market read well.

On May 12, the British fund Helikon Investment debuted with an initial bear, an old acquaintance in the Spanish market, with a negative 0.53% capital over the value. A new setback for a value that does not leave free falls in the market.

In fact in its stock chart we see how the value deepens its cuts of 18.7% no less so far this month and 48.4% so far this year. In fact, Soltec is getting closer and closer to losses of 50% in value, in a race that continues to win: that of being the last in line in the Spanish Continuous Market, with greater force than the rest of renewables.

Meanwhile, it has just presented results that the market has read positively. Despite it loses 4.5 million euros in the first quarter, which has multiplied by no less than 15 the red numbers for the same period of the previous year, which were 0.3 million euros. The impact of the pandemic is the main reason why these falls have occurred.

A period that has also coincided with the increase that has occurred in the price of solar panels and of the raw materials with which the company works. The group’s income amounts to 28.4 million, which represents a more than significant fall, higher than half of last year, 61 million. Its adjusted Ebitda yields 7.1 million compared to the negative 2.4 registered until March 2020.

Despite everything, the group highlights that its operating indicators remain at historical levels, with more reinforcement so far this year. In fact, its so-called backlog, that is, the pending tasks in the development of projects, those signed but not executed, its industrial segment grows by 67% and its business portfolio with a probability of being viable by more than 50%, its pipeline by 17% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In addition, these last two show great geographic diversification; 32% in Europe, 30% in Latin America, 17% in the Middle East and Africa, 12% in North America and 9% in Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, Powertis continued to provide evidence of the good evolution of its business and in the first quarter it rotated 95MW in Spain, and partially reflected the positive impact of the 249 MW transferred in December to Aquila.

Additionally, its pipeline exceeds 6 gigawatts (GW). In addition, the company, which maintains a solid financial position, with a net cash of 7.3 million euros, confirmed that its guidance for 2021 remains intact, with good visibility for the full year.

