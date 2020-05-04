Nintendo presents the new laptop (or rather an update to one of its current ones)

New Nintendo 2DS XL.

On July 28, New Nintendo 2DS XL will make its European debut: a new option for consumers that sits between the Nintendo 2DS and New Nintendo 3DS XL consoles. In addition, the new addition to the Nintendo 3DS family of consoles will not arrive alone, as it will be released on the same day as three new great titles for the Nintendo 3DS family of consoles: Hey! PIKMIN, Myitopiaand Dr. Kawashima’s Infernal Brain Training: Are you able to stay focused? In advance of the launch, Nintendo today released a trailer with more detailed information on New Nintendo 2DS XL.

This new 3DS-style flip-down console will be available in the black / turquoise and white / orange combinations, and features the same screen size as the New Nintendo 3DS XL console, but, as its name suggests, images will only display on 2D. This console is lighter than the New Nintendo 3DS XL, but it has the same power and comes with integrated NFC to be able to use amiibo cards and figures. It is compatible with the vast library of Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 2DS games, including those for characters and franchises such as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, Kirby, Pokémon, Fire Emblem, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Animal Crossing or The Legend of Zelda, which are exclusive to Nintendo consoles.

The Nintendo 3DS games catalog includes more than a thousand titles and is constantly growing, with three new titles joining the selection the same day the new New Nintendo 2DS XL console is released. These new games offer fun new experiences for users of New Nintendo 2DS XL or any other Nintendo 3DS family console.

Hey! PIKMIN: In this revamped style Pikmin, players will guide Captain Olimar through 2D side-scrolling levels and collect lustronium buds to supply his rugged ship, Dolphin II, and flee the planet. Using the controls on the touch screen, players will choose the Pikmin they want to throw at enemies and objects, which will be of vital importance to triumph over rivals and solve the multiple puzzles that Olimar will encounter throughout his adventure.

Myitopia: Team up with your Mii and your friends’ Mii to explore the personalized world of Miitopia. Assign various roles to the Mii characters and enjoy watching them unfold in fun scenes as they collaborate to defeat the dark lord who has stolen the faces of the inhabitants of Miitopia. Players will be able to bring their Mii characters from Miitomo or Tomodachi Life, or create their own Mii team in-game. This game combines a light-hearted tone with traditional RPG strategy elements, including personalization, cultivating interpersonal relationships, and team management.

Dr. Kawashima’s Infernal Brain Training: Are you able to stay focused?: Third installment of the series that has sold more than 15 million units in Europe. This time around, the game seeks to train the brains of the players with a series of exercises focused on concentration.

