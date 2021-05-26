The new Popemobile will be an electric Fisker Ocean

Enlarge

ACD May 26, 2021

Pope Francis will debut a futuristic electric SUV based on the Fisker Ocean – that will be his new zero-emission Popemobile.

The new Popemobile, the vehicle in which Pope Francis travels, will be a Fully electric SUV. This has been announced by Fisker, who has confirmed that he will give the Holy Father an adaptation of his Fisker Ocean for use by the highest representative of the Church.

The initial agreement was reached during a private meeting a few days ago between Pope Francis and Fisker co-founders Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker. According to the company itself, Henrik Fisker showed him several sketches, including one signed by Pope Francis.

The Pope’s first battery-powered electric car

There aren’t many details about this new popemobile, although a rendering of the modified Fisker Ocean SUV shows a all-glass dome to make the pope more visible. At the same time, with no exhaust emissions, attendees will not suffer from the fumes that the car could expel.

«I was inspired to read that Pope Francis is very considerate of the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations, ”explained Henrik Fisker. “The interior of the Fisker Ocean-based papal transport will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including mats made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.”

Fisker intends to start production of the Fisker Ocean, which will have a base price of $ 37,499 (just over 30,000 euros at the current exchange rate), by mid-November 2022. The specific version for the Pope is expected around the same time, although a specific date has not been shared.

Vatican cars will be electric

East will be the first battery-electric PopemobileAlthough Pope Francis also has a hydrogen Toyota Mirai in his fleet. The design presented by the Fiskers shows a large, modern, fully glazed dome so that those gathered to see the Pope have the best possible view. By not having exhaust emissions, it will also be better for the attendants.

For more than 50 years, the collaboration between car manufacturers with the Vatican to develop and deliver vehicles for the transport of the Holy See. Automakers such as Dacia, Stellantis’ Fiat and Jeep brands, Mercedes-Benz and Renault have supplied vehicles to various pontiffs. It is known that Pope Francis uses a Ford Focus for his trips by Vatican City.