The new Polo GTI begins to be discovered

The new Volkswagen Polo 2021 has just been presented, and therefore we already know the improvements and modifications that the utility signed by Volkswagen will bring. But once the conventional range is known, it is time to prepare to know what its sportier version will be like, a new Volkswagen Polo GTI that will integrate all the novelties seen in the renewed model, in addition to a specific tuning and an engine capable of reaching 200 hp.

In the absence of a CUPRA Ibiza or Skoda Fabia vRS, a decision that should be reconsidered by the Volkswagen group management, our only mini Hot Hatch option in the entire consortium is the Volkswagen Polo GTI. This model left the market recently, being one of the main references in its class, a category where it has to do with cars such as the Ford Fiesta ST or the Hyundai i20 N.

As we said, the bulk of the changes of this new Volkswagen Polo GTI will be in line with the rest of the range, which leaves us with a new design of LED headlights with daytime lighting occupying the entire front, accents in red as usual in GTIs, specific bumpers with a larger central air intake, specific wheels in 17 or 18 inches, double rear exhaust outlet, spoiler on the tailgate, etc. However, there will be news in this specific version, and it is that Volkswagen already anticipates that will seek to get closer to the design of the Golf GTI through the fog lights and the design of the headlights and daytime running lights itself.

In the technical section Volkswagen has not wanted to offer too many details yet, but the truth is that we should not expect great news in this regard. The base of the powertrain will be the 2.0 TSI with a power of 200 CV and a torque of 340 Nm, these figures could be modified slightly, but we insist that we do not expect substantial changes. For the transmission, the 6-speed DSG transmission associated with the XDS system will be used to emulate the work of a self-locking differential through the use of the front brakes, being in the air if we will see the 6-speed manual gearbox again.