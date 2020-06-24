The Pokémon Company has held a new online event where, among other news, it has announced ‘Pokémon Unite’, a new real-time strategy game coming to both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices soon. This new title of the Pokémon franchise will come in MOBA format -Multiplayer Online Battle Arena-, or what is the same, of multiplayer online battle arena.

As revealed by the company, ‘Pokémon Unite’ will face teams of five players with each other, with a game mechanic that will be familiar to fans of ‘League of Legends’ (LoL). And most importantly: its download will be free.

Teams of five against five

Behind the development of the new game from The Pokémon Company is TiMi Studios, by Tencent, a studio known for its work in ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’. At the moment, many details of this title are not known, but it has been confirmed that ‘Pokémon Unite’ will be free to download and will be available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with cross-game support included.

It has gameplay very similar to MOBA, especially ‘League of Legends’, with teams of five fighting each other and leveling up over the course of the game as they complete objectives. That is to say, you will have to choose a Pokémon at the beginning of the game (Among which are Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Clefable, Machamp, Gengar, Snorlax, Lucario and Talonflame) and, as you advance, you will be able to unlock new abilities for him.

Each team will initially have an area of ​​the map and will have the mission of conquering the area of ​​the other side. According to The Pokémon Company, « Pokémon Unite requires both teamwork and strategy. It is simple, but it is also full of complexity that you will have to decipher. «

Obviously, being a free-to-play title, the way to monetize it will be the optional in-app purchases. Currently, no details have been confirmed about the release date of ‘Pokémon Unite’, nor about its availability globally.

